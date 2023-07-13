PM directs completion of public welfare projects on priority basis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed completion of public welfare projects on priority basis and stressed that such programs should not be politicized in the best interest of people.

Speaking during his visit to under-construction 500-bed Nishtar Hospital II, he said public welfare projects suffered a major set-back during tenure of previous government.

Prime Minister said non-implementation of development work affected the large population of patients in the city and adjoining areas.

He expressed confidence that under the supervision of Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the expansion of hospital would be completed by September 30.

PM Sharif also lauded the efforts of Commissioner Multan, the Health Secretary and other officials concerned in carrying out the hospital project effectively.

He proposed the idea of establishing a Medical City in the area to facilitate the locals with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Later, the Prime Minister distributed laptops and cheques under Prime Minister’s Youth Program among students of various universities of Southern Punjab in Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan today.