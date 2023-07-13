Thursday, July 13, 2023
PM Shehbaz, Irfan exchange views on country's political situation

Web Desk
8:39 PM | July 13, 2023
National

 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

On the occasion, Siddiqui praised the premier for a $3billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had transferred an amount of $1.2 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as a first tranche under the stand-by agreement, which was approved its executive board a day earlier.

In a televised statement, Dar said the remaining $1.8 would be released after two reviews, meaning that there would be two instalments.

Pakistan’s foreign reserves had jumped by $4.2 billion during the last four days, he said – in a reference to $2bn deposit made by Saudi Arabia and another $1bn received from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

