PML-Q open to seat adjustments with all parties except PTI: Shafay

LAHORE - The PML-Q’s Secretary General Ch Shafay Hussain Wednesday said his party was open to mak­ing seat adjustments with all po­litical parties except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the upcom­ing general elections.

“Apart from the PML-N and the PPP, there may be seat ad­justments with the IPP as well in the upcoming general elec­tions”, he said in an informal conversation with the media persons here. Shafay said that the PML-Q will work together politically with both the PML-N and the PPP in future. Talking about seat adjustments in Gu­jrat, he said that apart from the Q-League, the PML-N and the PTI had their vote banks in Gu­jrat. “We Will make seat adjust­ments on 15 to 20 seats with the PML-N”, he said, adding that the issue of seat adjustments was raised in the last meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who asked to form a commit­tee headed by Rana Sanaullah to work out the modalities.

He also said that the PPP and the PML-N had come closer to­gether on political matters. The PML- Q leader said that PTI people were joining his party and Gujrat president of PTI City youth wing was going to join the Q-League soon. To a question, he said that he would contest Pun­jab Assembly elections from Gu­jrat while Ch Salik Hussain will be contesting from Chakwal and Gujrat seats of Ch Shujat Hus­sain. Asked about the possibility of Ch Parvez Elahi and his son’s return to the PML-Q, he said that it was Moonis Elahi’s decision that everybody will be free to do politics of his own. “Chaudhry Salik and I are of the opinion that if Moonis Elahi wants to leave the PTI, he should form his own party”, he added.

Commenting on Ch Parvez Elahi’s incarceration, Shafay Hussain said that Ch Shujat Hus­sain wished that Ch Parvez Elahi should come out of the jail soon. He was of the view that there should be no vengeful action in the cases [against Parvez Elahi] as they should be decided on merit. “In the next meeting, I will also go to jail to meet Parvez Ela­hi along with Chaudhry Shujat Hussain”, he said. To a question about the caretaker setup, he said that the PML-Q had not been consulted on the matter as yet. “We have not given any name for the Prime Minister”, he added.