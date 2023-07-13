PPP ready for general elections 2023: Ghazala

QUETTA - Balochistan Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women’s Wing President and former provincial minister Ghazala Gola and general secretary Zareena Zehri said that in the upcoming gen­eral elections, Pakistan People’s Party will emerge as the largest political party in the country.

The PPP is active as it has won the local elections in the province with a huge majority. Talking to a delegation of women, they said that Pakistan People’s Party strongly believes in de­mocracy and is ready for the general elections. “The party workers should start a campaign for the general elec­tions,” they said, adding that delay in elections will not be supported.

In the general elections of 2018, Imran Khan was imposed by manipu­lation of the public votes; we have to learn from the rigging in the previ­ous elections. They said Pakistan’s relations with friendly countries have improved, thanks to the efforts of the incumbent government and PPP leadership. Pakistan People’s Party under the leadership of Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari will fully participate in the general elections.