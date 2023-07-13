Prime Minister to visit Multan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Multan today.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will visit the under-construction Nishtar 2 Hospital equipped with international treatment facilities and review the ongoing construction works. People from remote areas of South Punjab will benefit from this five hundred bed hospital.

The Prime Minister will distribute checks under Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme to the talented youth from South Punjab. Under the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Scheme, more than one hundred and ten thousand talented youth have been given easy and low-interest loans worth 101.6 billion rupees.

The Prime Minister will also distribute laptops among talented and capable students in Multan under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. The Prime Minister will also speak on the occasion.