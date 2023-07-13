Proclaimed offender shot dead by police in encounter

Rawalpindi-A proclaimed offender was shot dead by police during an encounter in Miyal Village of Chontra, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Azhar, he added. The body of the PO was moved to hospital for post-mortem.

According to him, a police party, on an information, carried out a raid on a den of proclaimed offenders located at Miyal Village of Chontra to arrest them. However, the proclaimed offenders opened indiscriminate firing on police party, he said adding that the police also retaliated and shot and injured one of the POs identified as Azhar. The accomplices of the PO managed to escape from the scene while firing gunshots into air to avoid being arrested by police.

Sharing the crime list of the accused, the police spokesman said that Azhar was wanted by police in murder and attempted murder cases. He said that the PO Azhar was involved in murdering Zahida Bibi wife of Rabnawaz and Arif in 2021-22 beside launching armed attack on an ambulance leaving many persons injured. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the police performance.

Meanwhile, Rawat police managed to arrest a suspected killer and put him behind the lock up, according to police spokesman. He said that the suspect identified as Murad had shot dead Arslan over old enmity. A case has been registered against the accused. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Rawat Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi and his team.