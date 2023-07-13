PTI leader’s stones crushing plant sealed in Mohmand

MOHMAND - The district administration’s crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership allegedly involved in the May 9 riots is ongoing. The stones crushing plant and market owned by former MNA and provincial senior vice president Sajid Mohmand have been sealed at the district headquarters in Ghalanai.

Officials from the district administration and local police have conducted raids on the residences of the PTI former lawmaker and other party workers in the district. Similar to other parts of the country, the district administration of Mohmand and the police have been carrying out continuous raids on the houses of PTI leaders and workers since the May 9 violent incidents. As a result of the district administration’s actions, the market owned by former MNA Sajid Khan and a crushing plant in Ghalanai has been sealed, leading to unemployment for the shopkeepers in the market. However, former MNA Sajid Khan has expressed on various social media platforms that the actions taken by the district administration are completely illegal.