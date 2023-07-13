PTI terminates Pervez Khattak’s basic membership

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated the basic membership of its former provincial president in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak for not providing a “satis­factory” reply to the show cause notice served to him for inciting party members to quit the party. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued notice of termination to Khattak for not provid­ing a satisfactory reply within the given stipu­lated time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party. “With refer­ence to the show cause notice served to you ear­lier dated 21 June, 2023, you have not provided a satisfactory reply,” reads the notice.

“Now, therefore, you are served with this no­tice of termination from your basic membership of PTI,” it added. It further says that his member­ship from PTI has been terminated with immedi­ate effect. Last month, Khattak had resigned from the post of PTI’s provincial president in KP saying that the present political situation has made it impossible for him to continue with his position. He had also condemned the violent incidents of May 9. According to some unconfirmed reports, former chief minister KP Khattak plans to form his own faction of PTI to contest the upcoming general elections. Some reports also emerged that Khattk would soon join the new party found­ed by estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen but he himself has refuted such news.