Thursday, July 13, 2023
Punjab jails start video calls facility for inmates

Web Desk
8:49 PM | July 13, 2023
The Punjab Prisons department on Thursday initiated audio and video calls facility for inmates across the province on the directives of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to jail authorities, initially, this facility has been oriented only in Lahore District Jail. The project was initiated with the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology Board.

After software testing and technical complexities, the facility will also be extended to other jails.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Shakeel Ahmed inaugurated the project in Lahore District Jail. In the first phase, the facility of video calling has been provided to 100 juvenile inmates. They will now have the facility of video calling twice a week.

Upon receiving the facility of video calling, juvenile detainees expressed their gratitude to the government and the IG Prisons.

IG Prisons Farooq Nazir stated that the welfare and development commission for the prisoners and jail staff would continue. 

