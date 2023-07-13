Railways network being shifted on solar system

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways (PR) network was being shifted on solar system which would reduce the financial burden on the railways.

This was informed by PR Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Arshad Salam Khatak while replying the questions on Facebook live on Wednesday.

He said that Mohenjodaro Ex­press train was being restored from July 20 and after its success, Bolan Express train would also be restored, however restoration of Khushhal Khan Khatak Express was not financially viable. He said that an action was being taken on complaints about cleanliness in Hazara Express train. He said that the PR administration was provid­ing best facilities despite the lim­ited resources.

To a question about filthy rail­way yards in some cities, he said that the concerned municipal au­thorities did not fulfill their re­sponsibilities, whereas the PR tried to keep its area clean. He urged the citizens to cooperate in cleanliness with the PR concerned staff and avoid to throw garbage in railway tracks.

The CEO said that timetable of few trains got disturbed during rainy days, however, overall, the train schedule was almost better.

To a question, he said that res­toration of Rohi Express in near future was not on agenda. The PR was planning to attach business class with Millat Express train in the next timetable. He said that a plan had been formed to provide maximum facilities to the passen­gers in light with the direction of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

He said that manufacturing of coaches like Greenline train had been started which would improve outlook of the trains besides the facilities. He informed that resto­ration of other trains and stops for Narowal, Jhang and Daur Railway stations were under review and soon, citizens would hear good news in this regard.