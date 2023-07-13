Rapist of mentally retarded girl arrested

KASUR - Kot Radha Kishan police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man on the charge of raping a men­tally retarded teenage girl in Mazhar Colony. On the report of Shazia Bibi, the mother of victim Neelam, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz Sandhu ordered the police to arrest the accused at the earliest. Taking action, the police have arrested the accused identified as Sahel aka Monti after registering a case. The victim has been shifted to hospital for legal medico report. Further investigation was underway.

SEVERAL VILLAGES INUNDATED IN KASUR

Several villages were inundated as water level in River Sutlej is rising constantly. Rescue teams were seen busy in shifted people residing in catchment areas of River Sutlej. The teams have so far shifted 200 people marooned in floodwater to safer places. Talking to media here on Wednesday, a Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that rescue teams equipped with 27 boats had been deputed at 10 locations of the flood hit areas which were shifted people to safer places.