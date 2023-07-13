Thursday, July 13, 2023
Rupee recovers Rs1.09 against dollar

APP
July 13, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained Rs 1.09 against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 277.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.56. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 278 and Rs 281 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 85 paisas to close at Rs 305.90 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.98, whereas an increase of 13 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 359.14 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 359.01. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 30 paisas and 29 paisas to close at Rs 75.54 and Rs 73.97, respectively.

