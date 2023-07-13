Thursday, July 13, 2023
Sabalenka, Jabeur move into Wimbledon semifinals

3:29 PM | July 13, 2023
On the 10th day of Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur secured spots in the 2023 women's singles semifinals on Wednesday.

World number two Sabalenka claimed victory in the quarterfinal match against Madison Keys in straight sets, completing the match in one hour and 27 minutes on Centre Court.

Tunisian player Jabeur, seeded sixth, triumphed over Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan with a scoreline of 6-7, 6-4, and 6-1, in a match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes.

Sabalenka is set to face Jabeur, while Elina Svitolina will compete against unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev to meet in semifinal

In men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev moved to the semifinals after beating their opponents.

Medvedev, 25, tasted a 3-2 win over Christopher Eubanks, ranked 43, in two hours and 58 minutes (6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 and 6-1).

Carlos Alcaraz, who is defending US Open champion, eliminated Holger Rune from Denmark in straight-sets after two hours and 21 minutes (7-6, 6-4, 6-4) in another quarterfinal clash.

Alcaraz will meet Medvedev in semifinal.

