Thursday, July 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sana chairs review meeting on money laundering case verdict

Sana chairs review meeting on money laundering case verdict
Agencies
July 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  A review meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the implemen­tation of the Special Central Court Lahore’s decision on a high-profile money laundering case.

The meeting held under the chair­manship of Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan was attended by Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt, Special Sec­retary Establishment, and Additional Attorney General. The court’s verdict resulted in the acquittal of all the ac­cused, including Suleman Shehbaz.

Additionally, the court direct­ed action against former Advisor Shahzad Akbar and former FIA of­ficials for falsely framing a case on political grounds. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, highlighting the importance of justice and condemn­ing the vindictive behavior exhib­ited by the former government and Shahzad Akbar. It was also acknowl­edged with regret how government officials were subjected to pressure and false cases were established.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM candidate turns out to be proclaimed offender

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1689139215.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023