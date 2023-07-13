Sana chairs review meeting on money laundering case verdict

ISLAMABAD - A review meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the implemen­tation of the Special Central Court Lahore’s decision on a high-profile money laundering case.

The meeting held under the chair­manship of Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan was attended by Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt, Special Sec­retary Establishment, and Additional Attorney General. The court’s verdict resulted in the acquittal of all the ac­cused, including Suleman Shehbaz.

Additionally, the court direct­ed action against former Advisor Shahzad Akbar and former FIA of­ficials for falsely framing a case on political grounds. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, highlighting the importance of justice and condemn­ing the vindictive behavior exhib­ited by the former government and Shahzad Akbar. It was also acknowl­edged with regret how government officials were subjected to pressure and false cases were established.