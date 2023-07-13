Senate body comes hard on PNC for fake certifications

ISLAMABAD - The Senate sub-committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Wednesday directed the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) to look into the matter of bogus affiliations with hospitals and fake certifications issued to nurses by the institutions registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

The committee directed it to write a letter to the ministry on the persistence negligence and unpreparedness on this crucial matter involving lives of people of Pakistan. It was also recommended that the matter may also be marked to the Prime Minister. The committee also sought details of the new nursing council after it has been notified. Sub-Committee Convener Senator Rubina Khalid presides over the meeting.

The convener while admonishing the working of the Pakistan Nursing Council termed this act as a criminal negligence. “We will not let you play with the lives of the people,” Senator Rubina Khalid said. “This is all fake, the PMC runs with speed money, buys seats,” she said while adding “this mafia has to stop.”

The committee, led by Senator Rubina Khalid and members Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, met here at the Parliament House and took serious notice of the non-representation of the PNC and absence of the Secretary/ Special Secretary and other versant officers of the ministry on the matter. The convener while expressing shock that no representatives are present to brief such crucial agenda point, said “the ministry and the PNC jointly trying to fool us.”

The committee on inquiring about the absence of chairman Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Rafat Jan, was informed by the PNC representative that she had to attend a function at the office of the Prime Minister. The convener committee sought intimation letter and also the invitation to which the committee observed that no specific name was mentioned on the invitation and it was an open invitation of a fund-raising event. The committee remarked that the matter being discussed here was far more pertinent than this event and sought all the details on the event which was deemed more important than this crucial matter of ‘fake nursing.’

The committee also sought the specific invitation through which chairman Pakistan Nursing Council was invited on the occasion. The committee noted that instead of the chairman, IT incharge PNC was nominated to present the matter which speaks volumes of mala-fide intent on the part of the Council. The committee also decided to bring the matter to the main committee for strict action.

The committee also thoroughly went through the working papers on the registration of hospitals with the PNC. After scrutiny, the committee termed the entire working paper a “pack of fraud” and said that there are several registrations which need clarification.