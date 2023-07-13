Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open Golf

LAHORE-Muhammad Shahzad claimed victory in the 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship after three thrilling rounds here at the par-72 Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

This event showcased the talents of the country’s top 100 professional golfers, and the golf arena was meticulously prepared to meet the highest standards, thanks to the inspiring support of Air Cdre Imran Pervaiz, Sqn Ldr Muhammed Faizan, and their team.

Following the conclusion of the professional events, the next three days will be dedicated to amateurs, senior amateurs, and ladies. The professional golf players always deliver a high-class game when competing in tournaments, vying for both honors and cash prizes. Over the past three days, 100 top professionals from across the country participated, and after two rounds, only 54 were selected to compete in the decisive round on Wednesday, with the remaining 46 players eliminated based on their performances.

The spotlight of the final round was on M Shabbir Iqbal, a 200-time title winner from the Islamabad Golf Club, and M Shahzad from Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club. Shabbir delivered a stunning 66, while Shahzad ended the 18 holes with a marvelous score of 67. Shabbir’s total score for the championship was 206, ten under par while Shahzad matched his score with 206, also ten under par. With scores tied, the two rivals entered a sudden death playoff to determine the winner.

The sudden death playoff showcased an unmatched display of skill and talent. The first four holes ended level, increasing the tension among spectators. It was on the fifth hole that Shahzad gained the advantage with a masterful approach shot, earning a birdie, while Shabbir settled for a bogey. This memorable moment of success was embraced by Shahzad’s mentor and playing mate, Col Rustam Chatta from Lahore Garrison. Cheers erupted, accompanied by a wave of handshakes, as Shahzad started to resemble a golfing hero.

M Naeem from Peshawar secured third place with a score of 211, five under par. The top ten position holders for golf professionals included Waheed Baloch (Karachi) with 214, Rehmatullah (DHA) and M Asif (Defence Raya) with 215, M Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi), M Zubair (Karachi), and Abdul Zahur (Multan) with 216.

In the Senior Professional Event and Junior Professional event, M Akram (Gymkhana) secured first place with a score of 148, followed by Nisar Hussain (PAF) in second place, M Tariq (Islamabad) in third place, M Akhter (Islamabad) in fourth place, S/Lt Tariq Mehmood in fifth place, and Col Rustam Ali Chattha in sixth place.

Rehan Babar from Lahore Garrison was named the best junior golfer of the event in the Junior Professional Category, followed by Ashass Ahmed from Karachi Airmen Golf Club as the runner-up and Abid Iqbal from Gymkhana in third place.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three players in the Professional Section, Senior Professional Section, and Junior Professional Section. Brig Ayyaz Masood Khan (Retd), Secretary of Punjab Golf, and Air Cdre Imran Pervaiz, Tournament Director, presented the prizes in the presence of Kashif Bhatti, M Zakir from Punjab Golf Association, and golf professionals.