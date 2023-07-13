Son confesses killing his own father in Gujrat

GUJRAT - A shocking revelation has come to light in the out­skirts of Gujrat, as it was discovered that the son was the perpetrator behind the murder of his own father in Ranbarrian Wala, police confirmed on Wednes­day. According to reports, Naeem Akhtar, a prominent businessman and owner of a poultry farm, was tragi­cally shot dead by uniden­tified assailants six days ago. Initially, a murder case was registered against un­known individuals based on the application filed by the deceased’s brother. However, during the course of the investigation, the police became suspicious of Akhtar’s son due to his peculiar behaviour. Subse­quently, the son, identified as Sohaib Naeem, confessed to the crime during the in­terrogation. The accused revealed that he carried out the act due to his father’s harsh treatment towards him, which he believed was unequal compared to his other siblings. According to the police, Sohaib Naeem had been planning his fa­ther’s murder for the past three months. Authorities have recovered the weapon used in the crime, and fur­ther investigations are cur­rently underway.