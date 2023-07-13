SSP Operations holds Muharram security review meeting

Islamabad - A high level meeting was held to review the security arrangements made by Islamabad capital police to shield Muharram ul Haram processions in the capital, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar.

According to details, a security meeting was held to review security arrangements for “Muharram ul Haram” and establish an atmosphere of communal harmony during Muharram and to make the fool-proof security of the Majalis and processions. On this occasion, SSP (Operations) issued instructions to further improve the security arrangements and said that no lapse in security matters will be tolerated.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials. He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He further directed that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured on alternate routes during the processions. It should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imambargahs. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure security measures, he added. He further said that, bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking. No laxity in security duties would be tolerated, the SSP maintained.