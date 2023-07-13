Standard rent for tenants living in colonies of Tarbela dam up by 100pc

ISLAMABAD-WAPDA has increased the standard rent for the tenants living in colonies of Tarbela dam by 100 percent.

In 2021, WAPDA had increased the standard rent by 30 percent and now once again it has raised it by 100 percent from July 1, 2023, official documents available with The Nation revealed. By increasing rent 100 percent, WAPDA has violated its own earlier decision of 30 percent hike in house rent after every three years. Similarly, the decision was taken without constituting any rent assessment committee.

For all the categories of housing the rent has been doubled. For type A Bunglow the rate has been increased from Rs 56533 to Rs 113066 per month, the source said. Earlier in 2006, WAPDA had constituted a committee to assess standard rent for Tarbela dam colonies. The committee pointed out that it is evident from all aspects that Tarbela dam is situated in a remote far-flung area. There is no worth economic trade or industrial activity in this area. The property situated in this area cannot fetch the rates of property equal to big cities or even cities.

About 17 years ago, the committee report said that WAPDA accommodation in Tarbela dam colonies is 37-39 years (now 54-56 years) old. It has faced weather effects coupled with R&M problems due to budget and manpower constraints. As far vacant and abandoned accommodation is concerned it has almost deteriorated. This was the picture drawn by the WAPDA own assessment committee 17 years ago, now the condition is worse, the source said. Similarly, the report said that the rent being charged for residential accommodation at TDP colonies is 100pc higher from other private areas in the vicinity of the dam.

It is evident that the standard ‘rent being charged for Wapda residential - accommodation in TDP colonies was assessed on the basis of formula ‘circulated by Director (Services & Estates) Wapda Lahore dated 19.5.1987 and subsequent increases were imposed @ 30% after each spell of 3 years without keeping in view the provisions of an intervening, which clearly depicted that rates of Wapda property situated at the stations/places other than Lahore would be assessed on per basis of market rates of the respective areas. Hence the present rent being charged from ex-Wapda employees for retention of accommodation beyond stipulated period of retention is much higher than that of market rates as well as those being charged from Wapda shopkeepers.

Accordingly, in order to charge a judicious rent of Wapda accommodation, it is felt appropriate that rent assessment made on the basis of Director (Services & Estate) Wapda Lahore dated 19.5.1987 seems to be relevant. The report further said rent assessment of WAPDA accommodation at TDP colonies presently in vogue is much exorbitant and excessive. The scribe has contacted spokesperson WAPDA for comments and asked that whether 100 percent increase in rent will effect WAPDA hydro generation tariff or not, but he didn’t reply.