Top court summons IUB VC in person

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur in personal capacity in a case pertaining to legal education, fake degrees and lawyers’ enrollment.
The apex court also instructed the VC of the said university to bring the relevant record along with him on the next hearing.
The bench directed Advocate Ahmed Qayyum to assist the bench in this regard and also sought a progress report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The court instructed the Pakistan Bar Council (PBA) to submit a report regarding the scrutiny of faculty members while the provincial bar councils were also asked to file the reports. The bench also sought a report from Higher Education Commission pertaining non-practice allowance policy.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case pertaining aforesaid matter. The counsel of the non-affiliated colleges adopted the stance that all inquiries were being taken place against these colleges, adding that they were even not being given opportunity to appear in inquiry.