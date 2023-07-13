Top court summons IUB VC in person

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur in personal capacity in a case per­taining to legal education, fake degrees and law­yers’ enrollment.

The apex court also instructed the VC of the said university to bring the relevant record along with him on the next hearing.

The bench directed Advocate Ahmed Qayyum to assist the bench in this regard and also sought a progress report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The court instructed the Pakistan Bar Coun­cil (PBA) to submit a report regarding the scrutiny of faculty members while the provincial bar coun­cils were also asked to file the reports. The bench also sought a report from Higher Education Com­mission pertaining non-practice allowance policy.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case pertaining aforesaid mat­ter. The counsel of the non-affiliated colleges ad­opted the stance that all inquiries were being tak­en place against these colleges, adding that they were even not being given opportunity to appear in inquiry.