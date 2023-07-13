Transfer of hospital MS demanded over corruption charges

Khyber - Local councillors, political leaders, and social workers in the area have accused Dr Jamshed Sherwani, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the District Headquarter Hospital in Landi Kotal, of engaging in corrupt practices. They have demanded that the government and health department officials transfer the corrupt MS before they initiate a protest against him.

During a press conference held at the press club on Tuesday evening, Deputy Tehsil Chairman Wali Muhammad, along with political and social workers including Samiullah, Kaleemullah Shinwari, Shaoor Afridi, Sadeeq Banori, Chairman VC 17 Haji Sher Afridi, and others, condemned Dr Jamshed Sherwani for his involvement in corruption and his inefficiency. They stated that instead of improving the health centre, he has been diverting funds to his account.

The sophisticated medical equipment at the hospital has intentionally been kept non-functional, depriving the local population of better healthcare, they added. They also highlighted that the hospital’s casualty department lacks necessary medicines, forcing patients to purchase them from private stores.

According to the attendees, Dr Jamshed Sherwani has deceived the locals with false promises and has broken all previous records of corruption, particularly with regard to the Sehat Card program. They also mentioned that the local procurement system has failed to provide essential medicines to patients.

Despite being granted “Category A” status and having doctors and other healthcare staff available, the health services at the hospital are worse than those of “Category D” hospitals, raising concerns about the MS’s efficiency, they argued.

Moreover, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the Secretary of Health and the Director General of Health Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for turning a blind eye to the rude and indecent behaviour of Dr Jamshed Sherwani, which has led many qualified and specialized doctors to request transfers from the hospital.