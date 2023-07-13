UNHRC adopts Pakistan-backed resolution on religious hatred

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations Human Rights Council yesterday approved a disput­ed resolution on religious hatred in the wake of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The resolution, introduced by Paki­stan on behalf of the 57-nation OIC, calls for the UN rights chief to pub­lish a report on religious hatred and for states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the pre­vention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred”.

Last month, a man had desecrat­ed the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capi­tal Stockholm, resulting in strong con­demnation from several Muslim states, including Pakistan, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Europe­an Union, Pope Francis and the Swed­ish government, among others.

It was strongly opposed by the United States and the European Union, who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and freedom of expression. While condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran, they ar­gued the OIC initiative was designed to safeguard reli­gious symbols rather than hu­man rights. The vote’s out­come marks a major defeat for Western countries at a time when the OIC has un­precedented clout in the council, the only body made up of governments to pro­tect human rights world­wide. Twenty-eight coun­tries voted in favour, 12 voted against, and seven countries abstained. Representatives of some countries clapped after the resolution passed. Marc Limon, Director of the Ge­neva-based Universal Rights Group, said the outcome showed “the West is in full retreat at the Human Rights Council”. “They’re increasing­ly losing support and losing the argument,” he said. Mi­chele Taylor, the US Perma­nent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council, said the United States’ concerns about the initiative “were not taken seriously”. “I be­lieve with a little more time and more open discussion, we could have also found a way forward together on this resolution,” she said. After the vote, Pakistan’s Perma­nent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Khalil Hash­mi, accused the West of “lip service” to their commitment to prevent religious hatred. “The opposition of a few in the room has emanated from their unwillingness to con­demn the public desecration of the Holy Quran or any other religious book,” he said. “They lack political, legal and moral courage to condemn this act, and it was the minimum that the council could have expect­ed from them.” Pakistan has welcomed the adoption of the resolution. “We are grateful to all the member countries of the UN Human Rights Council that supported the resolution moved by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC,” stated Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif while as­serting that incidents like the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden could not be toler­ated at all. “All religious sym­bols, holy personages and Di­vine Books are equally sacred for followers of all faiths.