Thursday, July 13, 2023
US says will continue to engage with Pakistan for strong ties

Monitoring Desk
July 13, 2023
WASHINGTON  -  Welcoming the staff-level pact between Pakistan and the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF) on a crucial $3 billion stand-by ar­rangement, the United States said on Wednes­day that it does not expect the former to choose between the US and China.

“Our support for Pa­kistan’s economic suc­cess is unwavering,” assured US State De­partment Spokesperson Mat­thew Miller during his dai­ly press briefing in Wash­ington. He was replying to a question regarding Ameri­ca’s role in securing the $3 billion package for Pakistan. “We will continue to engage with Pakistan through tech­nical engagements and con­tinue to strengthen our trade and investment ties, all of which are priorities for our bilateral relationship,” said Miller, addressing the re­porter of a private Pakistani television channel, who had asked the question. “We be­lieve Pakistan has a lot of hard work ahead to be on a long-term, sustainable, path to economic recovery and prosperity but we will continue to stand by them through that process,” add­ed Miller. When asked about a recent interview of Feder­al State for Foreign Affairs Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, wherein she said that Islam­abad has no appetite to pick a side amid the growing glob­al rivalry between Washing­ton and Beijing, Miller said that the US does not ask na­tions to make such a choice. “Our relations with Pakistan are built on our close peo­ple-to-people ties and we will continue to seek ways to expand our partnership and economic ties,” said Miller.

Monitoring Desk

