US says will continue to engage with Pakistan for strong ties

WASHINGTON - Welcoming the staff-level pact between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a crucial $3 billion stand-by arrangement, the United States said on Wednesday that it does not expect the former to choose between the US and China.
“Our support for Pakistan’s economic success is unwavering,” assured US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during his daily press briefing in Washington. He was replying to a question regarding America’s role in securing the $3 billion package for Pakistan. “We will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical engagements and continue to strengthen our trade and investment ties, all of which are priorities for our bilateral relationship,” said Miller, addressing the reporter of a private Pakistani television channel, who had asked the question. “We believe Pakistan has a lot of hard work ahead to be on a long-term, sustainable, path to economic recovery and prosperity but we will continue to stand by them through that process,” added Miller. When asked about a recent interview of Federal State for Foreign Affairs Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, wherein she said that Islamabad has no appetite to pick a side amid the growing global rivalry between Washington and Beijing, Miller said that the US does not ask nations to make such a choice. “Our relations with Pakistan are built on our close people-to-people ties and we will continue to seek ways to expand our partnership and economic ties,” said Miller.