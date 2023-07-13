Zardari condoles martyrdom of security personnel

ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Zhob Cantt.

Zardari expressed great sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel. Terrorists, planners and their facilitators will not be forgiven, Zardari said.

The nation will never forgive nor forget the killers of its brave sons. He said that an example will be made out of all those conspiring against the country, he added.

Extending sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families of the courageous martyrs, Asif Zardari said that the terrorists along with their anti-Pakistan sentiments will be crushed.