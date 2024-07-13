10 LPG shops in Hyderabad allowed to reopen

HYDERABAD - LPG Distributors Association has claimed that they have reached an agreement with the district administration under which they have been allowed to reopen 10 LPG shops. At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Friday evening the association’s central leader Irfan Khokhar informed that the authorities had allowed 10 of their shops under condition that they would follow the safety rules laid down by the OGRA. He expressed sadness over the May 30 incident in which an explosion at a shop selling LPG in Pareetabad had claimed 27 lives, including of 19 children. Khokhar assured that the allowed selling points would not refill substandard LPG cylinders.According to him, the LPG shops would not be allowed to operate in busy commercial areas or near the educational institutions. The association’s Hyderabad chapter leader Nawab Khan claimed that around 200 LPG shops in Hyderabad were sealed by the authorities in the wake of the May 30 blast.