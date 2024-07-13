120th NMC concludes in NSPP

LAHORE - The 120th National Management Course (NMC) and 35th Senior Management Course (SMC) closing ceremony was organised by the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Friday for distribution of certificates among the participants. Addressing the ceremony, Rector Dr Ejaz Munir said that the NSPP was a reliable institution for training of civil servants in Pakistan, whose work was to enhance capacities of civil servants for policy making and their implementation at different levels. He said that the NSPP was playing an important role in training civil servants and preparing them to face the challenges of good governance and public service delivery. By promoting house research and think tanks, it was playing an important role in public policy research in the country.

Former federal secretary Tasneem Noorani, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, congratulated the successful participants and said that the government officials were aware of the challenges facing the country. “It is important to be in tune with the best international policies to compete, and I hope this course will guide you in this regard,” he added.

The National School of Public Policy is a prominent institution for public policy in Pakistan, which provides training to employees and officers of the federal and provincial governments. The NSPP has an independent board of governors, headed by the president of Pakistan. The NSPP provides training to provincial and federal officers of scale 18, 19 and 20 at three levels: tactical, operational and strategic. The National Management College offers an 18-week National Management Course (NMC) for officers of the 20th scale, which is a prerequisite for promotion to the 21st scale and is held twice a year. The 49 participants participated in the 120th National Management Course. Similarly, 46 participants participated in the 35th National Institute of Management course; both courses were concluded on Friday in Lahore.