34-acre Forest Department land retrieved

LAHORE - On the directives of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Forest Department retrieved 34 acres of land under the occupation of influential persons in Mauza Thukkarkay of Sialkot where plantation was undertaken immediately. In a statement, the minister apprised that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was determined for creating a greener and more vibrant Punjab. The operation is ongoing to retrieve state land from the illegal occupants. The Forest Department presented a strong defence in the court and the judgment of the case was made in favour of the Forest Department. The Forest Department has established a check-post and an office on the site. The forest team conducted a visit to the reclaimed land, oversaw the plantation process and recorded the area using GIS lab drones for precise measurement and plantation process.