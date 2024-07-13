Advisory services being provided at Kisan Sahulat Centres

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that 62 Kisan Sahulat Centres had been established in cotton cultivation tehsils.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding better care of cotton crop here. He said that quality agricultural pesticides were available at these centres on concessional rate.

Advisory services were also being provided to farmers at Sahulat centres, he said and added that cotton had been cultivated on 3.4 million acres of land. He said that field formations had been tasked to obtain target of obtaining 6.5 million cotton bales. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed the relevant agriculture officers to issue advisory to growers keeping in view the weather predictions. Practical measures should be taken to take care of crop during and after rain, he added.

He further said that activities related to pest scouting should be expedited besides providing technical guidance to growers regarding effective use of pesticides. Data related to arrival of cotton in ginning factories should be compiled on daily basis, he maintained.