Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Training Camp concludes

LAHORE - The month-long Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Training Camp has successfully concluded at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. The closing ceremony was graced by former hockey legend and Olympian Shahbaz Senior as the chief guest, alongside notable guests Hafiz Umair Nadeem Butt, Chief Financial Officer of Ali Embroidery Mills, Muhammad Ramzan Sajid, Manager Finance & Accounts, former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), former international hockey players Ch Khalid Rasool, Naseem Ahmad, former PTF Secretary Col (R) Asif Dar, Waqar Nisar, as well as tennis players and their families. The camp featured top tennis players from various age groups, who were trained and polished under the expert guidance of Rashid Malik, serving as camp commandant. His team included former national tennis player Asif Feroze, former Junior Davis Cup player and Pakistan junior No. 1 Ahmad Babar, and national player Imran Bhatti.

During the ceremony, Shahbaz Senior shared his admiration for Rashid Malik, saying, “Mr. Rashid Malik is a great asset for Pakistan tennis, having dedicated the last 30 years to the sport. His passion and dedication have kept tennis alive in the province. We need such active coaches and organizers in hockey as well, as it can surely help revive the national game in our country.”

Addressing a query about the revival of hockey, Shahbaz said: “The revival of hockey is a long-term process requiring full financial support from the government and corporate sector, and at least five years to set Pakistan hockey on the right track. PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid is making sincere efforts in this regard, and we fully support him in reviving hockey in Pakistan.”

Rashid Malik expressed his gratitude to Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for sponsoring the camp. “I am grateful to Mr. Tariq Zaman for sponsoring this High Performance Tennis Training Camp for the third consecutive year. This camp will benefit the top players of Punjab in the long run and they, in return, will earn national and international accolades for their province and country.”