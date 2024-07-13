APPSF flays doctors’ appointment in health council

Mardan - The office bearers of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation (APPSF) have strongly criticized the appointment of doctors in the Allied Health Council, terming it a violation of the Act 2022 and the Constitution.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Sharafat Yousafzai, president, and Arshid Khan, general secretary of the federation, said that a meeting of the APPSF was called to address the violation of the Allied Health Professionals Councils Act 2022 and the Constitution of Pakistan regarding the recent appointment of doctors on the posts of Allied Health Professionals in the Allied Health Professionals Council.

They argued that the meeting was called for July 20 to address irregularities in the Allied Health Professionals Council. They also demanded the President of Allied Health Professionals Council, Zamarud Khan, to fulfill his constitutional role, stop these appointments, and appoint highly qualified Allied Health Professionals/Paramedics for the posts.

The Council was formed for the bright future of Allied Health Professionals/Paramedics across the country, and the APPSF is committed to defending their legitimate rights. They added that the federation will play an active role against the illegal appointments in the Allied Health Professionals Council and will also work to activate the Advisory Committee of the Council as soon as possible.

They announced an important meeting of the central executive and central cabinet members on Saturday, July 20, to start the registration process at the national level and discuss issues related to dispensers, medical technician categories, and other matters.