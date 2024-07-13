Case registered against SDO, LS after child suffers burns from faultily installed transformer

BUREWALA - Gaggo Mandi police have registered a case against a sub divisional officer (SDO) and line superintendent (LS) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Burewala after a child suffered severe burns from a transformer that was installed in an erroneous way in a village 199-eb.

The case was registered 10 days after the child had suffered burns. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital from where he was rushed to a hospital in Lahore. He is undergoing treatment in a critical condition. The fault had already caused the death of a minor girl before the burn injuries to the child and the very fact was incorporated in the FIR registered on Friday.

The child Usman was returning from a Madarsah to home when he erroneously touched a metallic pole that was supporting the transformer rested on a pillar made of bricks. He suffered a severe electric shock and subsequent burns.

The family of the child and other people of the village alleged that they had sent requests to XEN MEPCO Burewala to install the transformer properly on poles but he did not pay any heed. The temporarily installed pole that was supporting the transformer had also caused the death of a minor girl some time back. Villagers demanded that the police should also bring XEN Burewala under investigations.