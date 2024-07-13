Cases against jailed PTI founder Imran Khan

Following are some details of the convictions and other cases facing jailed former Prime Minister .

A court acquitted Khan, 71, and his third wife on Saturday on charges of unlawful marriage, a day after his party won more seats in parliament, ramping up pressure on the country's fragile government.

Khan was convicted in four cases ahead of a February national election and has been in jail since August last year, but all of the sentences against him have since been overturned or suspended.

Khan is still facing trial on anti-terrorism charges in connection with violence against the establishment and other state installations that erupted following his brief arrest in May 2023. A number of his supporters have already been sentenced by military courts in the case.

A court last week cancelled Khan's bail in the case, which means it could be the only grounds for keeping him behind bars following his acquittal on the unlawful marriage charges.

His party said on Saturday authorities have issued fresh arrest warrants for Khan in three different cases linked to the May 9 violence.