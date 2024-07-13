CCPO Lahore commends 44  officers, staff with certificates, cash rewards

LAHORE - Under the directive of CCPO Lahore Bilal Saddique Kamyana, officers and staff were honored with commendation certificates and cash rewards. A ceremony held here on Friday at Capital City Police Headquarters with SSP Discipline Rana Tahir Rehman in the chair, who praised the outstanding services of Inspector Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Naveed Raza, ASI Suhail, Head Constable Irfan Ahmed, constable Hamad Anjum, senior clerk Ahsan Raza and Naib Qasid Muhammad Ali, among 44 officers and officials. SSP Discipline Rana Tahir Rehman commended the diligent officers and staff for their performance and encouraged them to continue working hard. He emphasized that officers and staff should utilize their best abilities to provide relief to the public through exemplary service. CCPO Lahore stated that initiatives will continue at all levels to boost the morale of efficient officers and staff. He stressed the importance of encouraging police personnel to further enhance their performance. He highlighted that formal recognition of good performance encourages healthy competition. He emphasized that officers and staff recognized for outstanding performance should ensure even greater dedication and commitment to their duties. He underscored that diligent, honest and duty-conscious personnel are invaluable assets to the police department. The recipients of rewards reaffirmed their commitment to achieving further excellence.