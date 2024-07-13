Clear Policy

The United Nations Security Council’s monitoring report on terrorist groups in Afghanistan confirms all of Paki­stan’s concerns raised time and again regarding hide­outs and safe spaces for terrorists in the neighboring country. This is not the first time that the UNSC’s monitoring report in­dicates the patronage the TTP enjoys under the Afghan Tali­ban. However, the current report reveals in clear and simpler terms that the threat is as imminent as it gets. TTP uses NATO weapons left behind in Afghanistan and also recruits Afghans, then uses them to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Again, a confirmation of Pakistan’s stance that Afghan citizens are in­volved in terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

This report and Pakistan’s independent assessments of the ground situation make one thing clear – this is Pakistan’s fight and must be furthered, strengthened, and pushed until the bor­der is made safe. The stance maintained since the 2022 talks with TTP failed is Pakistan’s legitimate right. There is hardly any room for talk and negotiations when a rogue group refuses to submit to the state and takes refuge in the country next door. Their pres­ence, however, warrants Pakistan to do all the needful to secure the border regions. The repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is one such step. No matter the outcry, in the face of the severity of the threat, Pakistan’s decisions are justified.

It is about time that the criticism of Pakistan’s earlier expec­tations from the Afghan Taliban should come to rest. Even if a miscalculation, the goal now is to secure Pakistan’s territory and people, utilizing all options and employing all force. The Afghan Taliban have made it clear that their proximity with the TTP and whatever remains of Al-Qaeda is unwavering and staunch. Pakistan must secure itself against the terrorists and must also continue to raise the matter in the UN, which is sub­sequently reflected in the UNSC’s monitoring reports.