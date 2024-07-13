CM Maryam overseas arrangements for drainage of rainwater

Punjab to establish country’s first cancer registry: CM

LAHORE - Following record rains across the province, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday oversaw the arrangements for drainage of rainwater and directed administrations and WASA officials to undertake prompt measures to drain out the accumulated water.

The chief minister directed the administrations to immediately reach the rain affected sites. She directed the staff and officers to remain in the field till the complete water drainage. The chief minister directed Rescue-1122 and other institutions to make pre-emptive preparations in view of an alarming emergency situation. The CM directed to undertake water drainage work without any interruption or delay at the main roads and in the low lying areas. She maintained that the alarming situation being created due to torrential rains in various cities requires undertaking emergency measures. She asserted that water should not be seen on the roads, bazaars and streets after rainfall. She directed the traffic police to get the roads cleared and traffic jams should not occur in any part of the cities across Punjab.

Also, the CM continued overseeing the process of rainwater drainage in all the districts of Punjab including Lahore. She was told that A mega operation being conducted by WASA in various areas of Lahore is ongoing.

On the directions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, water disposal operation is ongoing in Lahore under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner. The water drainage process is ongoing in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority and WASA. Relevant officers and staff are present at various sites and rain affected areas. Heavy machinery and water pumps are being utilized for water drainage. Cleanliness operation along with removing the encroachments is being undertaken so as to ensure smooth flow of rainwater. The CM directed the district administration, LDA and WASA officials to undertake prompt measures in tandem for the facilitation of the general public due to extraordinary rains. Effective measures being taken by the administration of other districts across Punjab for timely water drainage are also being monitored.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday said that Punjab will establish the country’s first cancer registry to maintain the number of cancer patients. “Availability of authentic data of cancer patients will facilitate in providing better treatment facilities,” she said in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pink Ribbon Pakistan Dr. Umar Aftab. She was apprised that Pink Ribbon campaign will be launched under her leadership in October this year.

Madam chief minister reviewed a proposal to build a breast cancer block in Pakistan’s first government Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. She was briefed that all staff in the breast cancer block of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will be female. The chief minister took a decision in-principle to train Lady Health Visitors in Breast Cancer Diagnose. She was told that lady health visitors designated across Punjab will be able to diagnose breast cancer. Madam chief minister considered making mammography test facility mandatory for female staff in Punjab.

She was briefed,”Around the world, the age of breast cancer is 55 years, while in Pakistan it is 35 years.” She was also apprised,”PITB will be tasked to develop an app to ensure availability of mammography machines.”