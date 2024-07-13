Commissioner reviews ongoing cleaning work of sewers and drainage channels

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Friday along with Project Director SCARP Shaheed Benazirabad Amjad Ali Memon visited and reviewed ongoing cleaning work at Shahdadpur, Shahpur Chakar, Jam Sahib, Amerji, West Nawabshah, Gujra, Drainage Branch and other various sewers and drainage channels of the district. The Commissioner gave instructions to the officers of PD SCARP and LBOD and said that in view of the monsoon rains, immediate steps should be taken to clean all the sewers and drainage channels of Shaheed Benazirabad.

He further said that wherever more machinery was needed for cleaning the number of machinery should be increased so that water can be easily drained during rains. In this regard, laziness will not be tolerated, he added.