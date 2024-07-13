Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Muharram

APP
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Divisional Commissioner Ahsan Qureshi, along with the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon and SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjaar, has visited the Qadamgah Mola Ali and the Sajadiyah Imam Bargah Gulistan e sajjad in Qasimabad, to review security and other arrangements. On this occasion, he directed the relevant officers to ensure the provision of all basic facilities, including security, during the days of Muharram, so that mourners and the general public do not face any difficulties. The Commissioner assured the administrators of Qadamgah Mola Ali and Imam Bargah Sajadiyah that the administration would provide all possible cooperation, according to available resources.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024