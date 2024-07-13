Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Muharram

HYDERABAD - The Divisional Commissioner Ahsan Qureshi, along with the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon and SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjaar, has visited the Qadamgah Mola Ali and the Sajadiyah Imam Bargah Gulistan e sajjad in Qasimabad, to review security and other arrangements. On this occasion, he directed the relevant officers to ensure the provision of all basic facilities, including security, during the days of Muharram, so that mourners and the general public do not face any difficulties. The Commissioner assured the administrators of Qadamgah Mola Ali and Imam Bargah Sajadiyah that the administration would provide all possible cooperation, according to available resources.