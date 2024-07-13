Commissioner urges NGOs to play role in country’s development

MIRPURKHAS - Commissioner, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli here on Friday urged the NGOs and other organizations to encourage the women to work in the areas which were facing shortage of female workers for development of the country. This he said while presiding over the performance review meeting of the Divisional Task Force Polio Program in his office, the spokesmen said. The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of the division to ensure that no child should be missed of immunizing polio drops. He urged the parents to cooperate with the43 teams for vaccinating polio drops to children. Regional Director, PPHI, Mazhar Visro said that due to the school holidays, some children had been missed the polio vaccination in the previous campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Jairamdas, Regional Director Local Government, Mian Muhammad Gau, WHO Representative, Dr. Tahawar attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Naveedur Rahman Lark and Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani participated through video link.