Dist admin continues crackdown in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In compliance with provincial government directives, the district administration of Peshawar intensified its operations, resulting in the arrest of numerous shopkeepers over a four-day period for selling overpriced, underweight bread, and failing to display an official price list, an official stated.

The operations covered markets in various areas including Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, GT Road, Circular Road, Ramdas, Inner City Markets, University Road, and others. According to the district administration, a total of 146 shopkeepers were apprehended for violations related to pricing and the absence of an official price list.

The arrested individuals include butchers, bakers, vegetable and fruit sellers, among others.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar emphasized that legal action will be taken against the arrested shopkeepers as per the law.