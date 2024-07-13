Distt admin reclaims Gurdwara land

SIALKOT - The district administration conducted a grand operation against encroachments and reclaimed land belonging to the Sikh community which had been illegally occupied for 77 years.

According to the details, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, a grand operation was conducted and on Zafarwal Road. An ancient pond spread over 8 kanals of Gurdwara Babe-Di-Bari, which was occupied by the mafia and turned into a cattle shed besides more than half a dozen shops and an office of a political party had been built, was cleared with heavy machinery.

Municipal Officer Regulation Rana Saqlain, anti-encroachment staff, local police officials and officials of the Revenue Department took part in the operation. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal told the media that according to the records of the Revenue Department, the land was owned by the Sikh community. The land will be handed over to the Auqaf Department. If officials of any government department were found involved in the encroachment, action would be taken against them as well, he added.

He said that some houses were also built on the land of the pond and residents of the houses have been asked for proof of ownership or a departmental rent certificate. If they do not provide proof of ownership, the houses will also be demolished and action would be taken indiscriminately, he added.

It should be noted that the pond of the 500-year-old Gurdwara Babe-Di-Bari pond was occupied by the land mafia after 1947. It was constructed by Maharaja Ranjit Singh.