Downpours hit Lahore, more rain to come

LAHORE - Heavy rain lashed the provincial capital on Friday early morning and inundated low-lying ar­eas, disturbing the power supply and some infra­structure collapse incidents, while Meteorological Department has predicted more showers till July 15. The rain continued for more than seven hours varying from light-to-heavy with occasional gaps. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles everywhere; however, Chowburji, Lytton Road, Shah Jamal, Qartaba Chowk, Cooper Road, Empress Road, Laxmi Chowk, Kashmir Road and some other areas received 100-170 millimeter rain while 315 millimeter rain and most of the other areas also witnessed good rain. The city district government machinery remained active during and after the rain but could not succeed to clear most of the roads. The Met office has predicted more Monsoon activity in upper and central parts of the country including the provincial capital till July 15.