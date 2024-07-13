DPO reviews security arrangements

Saturday, July 13, 2024
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood visited different Imambargahs of the city to inspect security arrangements for Muharram. According to a police spokesman, the DPO was accompanied by senior police officers of the District Police and officers of the district administration during the visit.

The DPO inspected the overall security situation and arrangements made by the district police to maintain law and order during Muharram. He specifically reviewed the security arrangements of various parts of the Imambargah and the route of the mourning procession.

During his visit, the Officer conducted a detailed inspection of the inner and outer areas of the Imambargahs and their surroundings. He issued instructions to all policemen and officers on duty to enhance security measures and implement necessary safety precautions given the current situation.

To ensure peace and order during Muharram, a special mobile patrol has been deployed across the city. The Officer reiterated clear instructions to all policemen and officers on duty to further improve security and maintain safety standards.

