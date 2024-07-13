Saturday, July 13, 2024
Drug gang member arrested, 12.3-kg hashish seized

APP
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police arrested an alleged member of a drug gang and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from his possession while one of his accused managed to flee from the scene. According to SIU SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, the arrested belonged to a four-member drugs gang. The accused was arrested from near Nauman Masjid, Lasbela and 12.340 kg hashish was recovered from his possession. Arrested identified as Gul Hassan along with his other accomplices used to transport drugs from Darra Adam Khel, KPK to Karachi in a car. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

