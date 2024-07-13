Sunday, July 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests Sanam Javed a day after LHC issued her release order

FIA arrests Sanam Javed a day after LHC issued her release order
Web Desk
11:25 PM | July 13, 2024
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed on Saturday.

According to sources, two separate teams of FIA reached Gujranwala from Lahore and Islamabad to arrest the PTI leader.

The sources said that Sanam Javed was wanted to FIA in a case and she was arrested from the central jail Gujranwala.

A day earlier, Lahore High Court had ordered immediate release of Sanam Javed from Gujranwala jail.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Asjad Javed Gharal of the LHC issued a 14-page decision.

Also Read: LHC orders immediate release of Sanam Javed

The court observed repeatedly naming the accused in the same kind of cases by the investigating officer without evidence showed malice, which exposed the deliberate attempt to defame and defeat the judicial system of the country.

Sindh’s Broken Meritocracy

The court cited the Gujranwala case against Sanam Javed was fabricated and registered on the basis of malice and is therefore discharged immediately.

Sanam Javed was detained by Gujranwala police in a May 9 riots case lodged against her.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1720844696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024