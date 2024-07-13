Finance ministry issues strategy for releasing funds for development, recurrent budgets

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has issued strategy for releasing funds for development and recurrent budgets for the current fiscal year. The funds release strategy for Development Budget for Financial Year 2024-25 is being issued for implementation with immediate effect and until further orders. Funds for Development Budget shall be authorized by Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Division out of the PSDP allocation for CFY for approved projects at 15 percent for the first quarter, 20 percent for the second quarter, 25 percent for the third quarter and 40 percent for the fourth quarter.

While executing development projects PD&SI Division and the PAOs concerned shall ensure implementation of the provisions contained under Chapter-Ill of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019. Meanwhile, the PD&SI Division shall devise quarterly Sector-wise/Project-wise/Division-wise strategy for release of funds for Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) within the approved appropriations. The notification further said that release of funds for approved projects in a Demand for Grant and Appropriation shall be made by PAQOs in each quarter as authorized by PD&SI Division, within above limits. PAOs shall ensure availability of sufficient funds for employees related expenses (ERE) for each project. PAQOs/heads of attached department/heads of sub-ordinate office or project director shall not make any re-appropriation of funds from ERE to Non-ERE heads of account except with the prior concurrence of PD&SI Division. Adequate budgetary allocations on account of foreign exchange component (rupee cover) shall be ensured by all relevant PAOs and conveyed to Economic Affairs Division and Finance Division. Funds for foreign exchange payments shall require prior approval of the External Finance Wing of Finance Division.

All payments shall be made through the pre-audit system by all the accounting offices or through assignment account procedure or any other procedure issued by the Finance Division. Separate assignment account shall be opened, for each project. No direct payment through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shall be made by any office, except with the prior approval of finance secretary as per Rules 3(9) & (10) of the Cash Management & Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024. The instructions with regard to supplementary grants, technical supplementary grants and re-appropriations shall be issued by the Budget Wing, Finance Division, separately. There shall be no requirement of ways and means clearance from Budget Wing of Finance Division for the release of development budget. No payment shall be made over and above the limits by any accounting office except with the prior written approval of the Finance Division.

Meanwhile, funds release strategy for the Recurrent Budget for Financial Year 2024-25 is being issued for implementation with immediate effect and until further orders. Allocated funds for the recurrent budget to divisions/attached departments/ subordinate and other offices i.e. autonomous bodies, authorities, commissions etc. shall be released for FY2024-25 by Finance Division under Demands for Grants and Appropriations at 20% for quarter 1, 25% for quarter 2 & quarter 3 each, and 30% for quarter 4

PAOs have been provided additional funds to meet the funding requirements of Adhoc Relief Allowance 2024, announced in the budget for FY2024-25, under a separate cost centre in each demand for grants. Finance Division shall release 100% of these funds in quarter 3. PAOs are advised to re-appropriate these funds, in consultation with Expenditure Wing, Finance Division, only for the purpose of Adhoc Relief Allowance 2024, to cost centers of divisions/attached departments/subordinate offices within respective demands for grants.

PAOs shall not approach Finance Division for meeting any expenses of autonomous bodies/authorities/commissions/funds/boards etc, which are provided grant-in-aid, by ensuring proper distribution and adequate allocation of funds to such autonomous bodies/authorities/commissions/funds/boards etc out of the total funds placed at their disposal for CFY.

In case of subsidies, PAOs shall prepare quarterly funds requirement/cash plan within their allocated budget for CFY and communicate the same to concerned wings of Finance Division before start of each quarter. For release of funds in accordance with the approved cash plan, PAOs shall approach the concerned wing for concurrence of Budget Wing and entry in SAP System. In case of any deviation from approved cash plan or fiscal constraints, Budget Wing shall seek approval of finance secretary before release of funds. Sanction of expenditure for grants by PAOs shall be made with prior concurrence of Expenditure Wing, Finance Division. Grants & subsidies reflected in the Finance Division’s Demand shall be processed by the concerned wings of Finance Division in consultation with Budget Wing.