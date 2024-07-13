Flour dealers go on strike

PESHAWAR - Following the strike by flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flour dealers have also initiated an indefinite strike, announced an official from the flour dealers association on Friday. As a result of the strike, dealers have shuttered their shops, citing concerns over increased flour prices.

exacerbated by the disruption in flour supply from Punjab.

“We are facing a dual challenge with the strike affecting Peshawar Flour Mills and the cessation of flour supply from Punjab,” stated the official of the flour dealers association.

He further added that the closure of Peshawar Flour Mills has halted their flour business, with calls to the federal government to abolish holding taxes also adding to their concerns over the imposition of withholding taxes.