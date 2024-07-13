Flour dealers go on strike in KP

PESHAWAR - After flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flour dealers also went on strike for an indefinite period, an official of the flour dealers association said here Friday. Because of the strike, dealers have closed their shops, the association officials said. Due to the strike, the prices of flour have increased and the flour dealers are concerned about the price hike. He said at one side there was a strike of the Flour Mills and on the other hand, the flour supply from Punjab also stopped. “We are facing a strike on one side and the flour supply from Punjab has been stopped on the other side, “the official of the flour dealers association said. He said due to the strike of Peshawar Flour Mills, our business of flour dealers is closed. There is a demand from the federal government to abolish the holding tax, the flour dealers are also concerned about the imposition of the withholding tax.