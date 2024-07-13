Sunday, July 14, 2024
Flour mill strike continues on second day

Flour mill strike continues on second day
Web Desk
9:35 AM | July 13, 2024
National

The flour mills continued their nationwide strike on the second against the withholding tax announced in the recent budget 2024-25.

The Flour mills association called an emergency meeting of flour mill owners in Sindh, including Karachi to discuss their future course of action and decided to continue the strike until the withholding tax is abolished.

Chairman of the Flour Mills Sindh Circle, Chaudhry Amir Abdullah, emphasized that the strike would persist as long as their demand for the abolition of the tax remains unmet.

 Abdullah pointed out that two days had passed without any contact from the government or the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address the issue.

