Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Flour millers strike continues for second day

Agencies
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The strike by flour mills continues for the second day, with flour mills across the country remaining closed on Friday. The Flour Mills Association has announced that the strike will persist until their demands are met.

However, the owners of small flour grinding units, known as “chakkis,” have disassociated themselves from the strike. On Thursday, flour millers initiated the strike after talks with the government failed. The Flour Mills Association called for an indefinite strike following unsuccessful negotiations with the government to revoke the withholding tax. The association’s office-bearers vowed to continue the strike until their demands were met, highlighting that existing taxes were already burdensome and the new tax imposition was unjustified. They emphasized that all flour millers across the country were united on this issue.

Last Wednesday, flour mills nationwide stopped washing and crushing wheat in protest against the imposition of withholding taxes 236G and 236F. The association chairman, Asim Raza, announced that flour supply would be halted starting July 11 and would remain suspended until the tax was withdrawn. Asim Raza explained that the imposed tax rates are 0.10% on filer wholesalers, 0.50% on filer retailers, and 5.5% on flour mills, which would raise the price of a 20 kg flour bag by Rs 106. Refined flour and fine flour prices would also increase by Rs 460 per bag.

PTI was and will remain a political party, rules Supreme Court

He further mentioned that the wholesale and dealership network for flour mainly consists of small shopkeepers, most of whom are non-filers. The tax rates imposed on non-filer dealers are 2%, on non-filer retailers are 2.5%, and on flour mills are 5.5%, which would increase the price of a flour bag by Rs 185 and other products like refined flour and fine flour by Rs 800 per bag.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024