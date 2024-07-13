Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four of a family die in Sheikhupura roof collapse

Agencies
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SHEIKHUPURA   -  Four members of a family including women died and seven others injured when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here, rescue sources said on Friday. According to details, dilapidated roof of a house located at Sharqpur Road in Siddiqia Colony near Milad Chowk suddenly came down as heavy downpour lashed the area. Four family members including Kausar Bibi, 55, Bano, 50, Mugheeza, 35, and Ali Raza, 25, died in the incident while Asghar Ali, 55, Alishba, 19, Afzal, 40, Zaria, 10, Adeel, 07, Faria, 06, and Shakeel, 05, were critically injured. District Emergency Officer Engr Rana Ejaz supervised the rescue operation. The bodies and injured were pulled after removing the debris and shifted to hospital. Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over loss of four family members and directed to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024