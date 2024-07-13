Four of a family die in Sheikhupura roof collapse

SHEIKHUPURA - Four members of a family including women died and seven others injured when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here, rescue sources said on Friday. According to details, dilapidated roof of a house located at Sharqpur Road in Siddiqia Colony near Milad Chowk suddenly came down as heavy downpour lashed the area. Four family members including Kausar Bibi, 55, Bano, 50, Mugheeza, 35, and Ali Raza, 25, died in the incident while Asghar Ali, 55, Alishba, 19, Afzal, 40, Zaria, 10, Adeel, 07, Faria, 06, and Shakeel, 05, were critically injured. District Emergency Officer Engr Rana Ejaz supervised the rescue operation. The bodies and injured were pulled after removing the debris and shifted to hospital. Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over loss of four family members and directed to provide best medical treatment to the injured.